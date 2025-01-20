Advertisment
Paytm Q3 consolidated loss narrows to Rs 208.5 crore

New Delhi: Fintech company One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, has reported a narrowing of consolidated loss to Rs 208.5 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2024.

The company had posted a loss of Rs 221.7 crore in the same period a year ago, the company said.

The revenue from operations of Paytm declined by 35.8 pc to Rs 1,827.8 crore during the reported quarter, from Rs 2,850.5 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

The revenue was, however, up 10 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, the company added.

