Paytm Q4 loss narrows to Rs 545 crore

New Delhi: Fintech firm One97 Communications, owner of Paytm brand, has reported narrowing of loss to Rs 545 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The company had incurred a loss of around Rs 551 crore in the same period a year ago, it said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations dropped 15.7 per cent to Rs 1,911.5 crore during the quarter from Rs 2,267.1 crore in March 2024 quarter.

In FY25, the company's loss more than halved to Rs 645.2 crore from Rs 1,390.4 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations declined by about 31 per cent to Rs 6,900 crore from Rs 9,977.8 crore.