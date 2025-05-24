Paytm says Supreme Court stays Rs 5,712-cr GST notice sent to First Games

New Delhi, May 24 (PTI) The Supreme Court has granted a stay on a Rs 5,712-crore GST notice sent to fintech firm One97 Communications-owned real money gaming platform First Games, a regulatory filing said on Saturday.

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence, New Delhi had issued a show cause notice (SCN) to First Games in April.

"We hereby inform you that First Games has informed us on May 24, 2025 at 10:44 am (IST) that in the writ petition ...filed by First Games challenging the said SCN, the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India has on May 23, 2025 stayed the proceedings of the SCN," the regulatory filing said.

One97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand said the tax matter is an industry-wide issue and not limited to First Games and the matter is being heard by the apex court. PTI PRS HVA