Paytm shares trim early gains; settle lower

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Shares of One97 Communication, which owns the Paytm brand, on Monday trimmed all of its early gains and ended lower amid profit-taking at the counter.

Advertisment

The scrip of the fintech company fell 0.67 per cent to close at Rs 969.70 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, it slipped 0.47 per cent to settle at Rs 971.20 per piece.

In the intraday trade, shares of Paytm rose over 3 per cent to hit its 52-week high of Rs 1,007 each on the BSE and NSE.

Advertisment

In terms of volume, 1.03 crore equity shares of Paytm were traded on the NSE, while 5.27 lakh shares exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

At the end of the trading session, the 30-share BSE Sensex declined 200.66 points or 0.25 per cent to settle at 81,508.46, while NSE Nifty dropped 58.80 points or 0.24 per cent to close at 24,619. On Friday, fintech firm One97 Communications approved the sale of its entire stake in Softbank group's fintech firm PayPay Corporation.

Paytm holds a 7.2 per cent stake in PayPay Corporation.

Advertisment

"We have been informed by One97 Communications Singapore Pvt Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company at 12.49 PM (IST), that its Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e., December 6, 2024, approved sale of Stock Acquisition Rights (SARs) in PayPay Corporation, Japan," Paytm said in the filing.

According to Paytm senior officials, the stake was valued at around Rs 2,000 crore, close to USD 236 million, in July 2024. PTI HG HG SHW