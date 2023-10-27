Paytm to be official sponsor of 37th National Games in Goa

Panaji, Oct 27 (PTI) One97 Communications Ltd (OCL), owner of brand Paytm, on Friday announced that it is the official sponsor for the National Games being held in Goa.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the National Games at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.
Abhay Sharma, chief business officer, payment, said Paytm is the official sponsor of the 37th National Games in Goa.
Sharma said the company is excited to be the official sponsor.
"As pioneers of mobile payments in India, we have been working towards our mission to bring half a billion Indians into the mainstream economy," he said. PTI RPS TRB TRB