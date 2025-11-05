Paytm to deploy GroqCloud to enhance AI on its platforms

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) Fintech firm One 97 Communications, which owns Paytm brand, will deploy Groq AI technology to build high-performance AI models that enhance transaction processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer engagement across its platform, the company said on Wednesday.

Founded by a former Google engineer, Jonathan Ross, US-based Groq specialises in ultra-fast AI chips called language processing units.

"Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited)...announced a partnership with Groq, the U.S.-based leader in real-time AI inference, to bring fast, intelligent, and cost-efficient AI to its platform. Under this collaboration, Paytm and its associate entities will deploy GroqCloud, powered by Groq’s purpose-built LPU, to achieve significantly faster, more cost-efficient and scalable AI inference compared to conventional GPU-based systems," the statement said.

The fintech firm said that the advancement will support its ongoing work in building high-performance AI models that enhance transaction processing, risk assessment, fraud detection, and customer engagement across its platform.

"This collaboration with Groq strengthens our technology foundation by enabling real-time AI inference at scale. It marks another step in our journey to build India’s most advanced AI-driven payment and financial services platforms," Paytm chief business officer Narendra Singh Yadav said.

The partnership aims at enhancing Paytm’s ability to deliver instant, intelligent, and reliable experiences across its payments and financial services ecosystem.

"Groq is proud to support Paytm in driving real-time AI innovation at national scale. Core to our mission is delivering broad compute capacity to serve the world’s biggest problems which AI will uniquely solve. Paytm’s ambition closely aligns with our own to make AI useful and accessible," Groq, GM of APAC, Scott Albin said. PTI PRS PRS MR