New Delhi: PayU, a diversified fintech platform, on Tuesday received authorisation from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to operate as a payment aggregator across online, offline and cross-border transactions, including both inward and outward, under the Payment and Settlement Systems (PSS) Act.

This approval enables PayU to offer secure, compliant, and seamless payment acceptance, settlement and cross-border solutions for merchants across channels, the company said in a statement.

This development further strengthens PayU’s position as a full-stack digital payments provider, empowering businesses with reliable and seamless experiences across online, offline and cross-border touchpoints, it said.