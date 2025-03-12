PB Fintech stock declines nearly 5 pc

New Delhi, Mar 12 (PTI) Shares of PB Fintech, parent entity of Policybazaar, declined nearly 5 per cent on Wednesday after the company's proposal to infuse Rs 696 crore in its healthcare arm failed to cheer investors.

The scrip of PB Fintech tanked 4.70 per cent to close at Rs 1,399.95 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, it fell 4.44 per cent to settle at Rs 1,404.15 per share.

In volume terms, 46.18 lakh equity shares of PB Fintech were traded on the NSE, and 1.23 lakh scrips exchanged hands on the BSE during the day.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell 72.56 points to close at 74,029.76. The NSE Nifty slipped 27.40 points to end at 22,470.50.

On Tuesday, PB Fintech said it proposes to infuse Rs 696 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary PB Healthcare Services in the next financial year to grow its business.

The board approved a proposal to make an investment for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 696 crore in PB Healthcare Services, by way of subscribing or purchasing its shares or compulsory convertible preference shares during the 2025-26 financial year, PB Fintech Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is, however, subject to the shareholders' approval through postal ballot and will be made along with other external investors in PB Healthcare Services, it added.

It further said the capital infusion would be done to meet its general operating expenses and enhance brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives.

PB Healthcare Services was incorporated in January 2025 to carry on the business of healthcare and allied services in India. PTI HG TRB