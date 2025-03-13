PB Fintech stock extends losses for 2nd day; declines over 5 pc

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) Shares of PB Fintech, parent entity of Policybazaar, on Thursday extended the losses for the second straight session by declining 5 per cent, a day after the company proposed to infuse Rs 696 crore in its healthcare arm.

The stock of PB Fintech fell 5.14 per cent to Rs 1,333.50 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

On the BSE, it depreciated by 5.06 per cent to Rs 1,333.05 per piece.

PB Fintech's shares settled nearly 5 per cent lower on the bourses on Wednesday.

The benchmark indices saw a volatile trend with 30-share BSE Sensex depreciating 49.93 points to 73,979.83 and the NSE Nifty slipping 38.85 points to 22,431.65 in the afternoon trade.

On Tuesday, PB Fintech said it has plans to infuse Rs 696 crore in its wholly-owned subsidiary PB Healthcare Services in the next financial year to grow its business.

The board approved a proposal to make an investment for an aggregate amount of up to Rs 696 crore in PB Healthcare Services, by way of subscribing or purchasing its shares or compulsory convertible preference shares during the 2025-26 financial year, PB Fintech Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

The investment is, however, subject to the shareholders' approval through postal ballot and will be made along with other external investors in PB Healthcare Services, it added.

It also said the capital infusion would be done to meet its general operating expenses and enhance brand awareness, office presence and strategic initiatives.

PB Healthcare Services was incorporated in January 2025 to carry on the business of healthcare and allied services in India. PTI HG HVA