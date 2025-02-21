PBPartners expands in TN, plans 10 more experience centres in Chennai

Chennai, Feb 21 (PTI) PBPartners, the digital platform for insurance sellers, is progressing its expansion in Tamil Nadu with the city being a key driver in insurance penetration.

Established in 2021, PBPartners operates as the Point of Sales Person (PoSP) business within with the online insurance platform Policybazaar enabling agents to sell multiple products from a host of suppliers using a mobile application.

PBPartners Co-founder Dhruv Sarin said there has been 62 per cent growth in business in the last one year in Chennai and his vision was to launch 10 more Experience Centres in the city over the coming years.

Chennai is among the top 5 markets recording a 62 per cent year-on-year growth. Tamil Nadu contributes 24 per cent to the overall business with a robust network of 12,000 plus agents across the state including 2,500 in Chennai, he said.

The mission was to expand the business reach from the current 18,000 pin codes served to over 19,000 pin codes present across the country, he said.

After launching an Experience Centre in the city, Sarin said it marks a significant step in strengthening the PBParnters' commitment to the market. "We plan to open 10 more Experience Centres in the city in the coming few years," he said in a company statement here on Friday.

The Experience Centres aim to train agent partners through structured learning modules and interactive sessions, provide on-ground operational support for policy issuance, renewals and claims processing, among others.

"Currently, we operate in 18,000 plus pin codes out of 19,100 across India, with a strong network of nearly 3 lakh agent partners. We aim to grow from 18,000 to nearly 19,000 pin codes. By increasing density in every region, we are committed to making insurance more accessible and inclusive for all," Sarin said on his company's future plan. PTI VIJ VIJ ROH