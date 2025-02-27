PC, console game publishing house launched

Hyderabad, Feb 27 (PTI) 1312 Interactive, a personal computer and console game publishing house on Thursday announced its launch and said it is set to discover and publish world-class indie and AA games for global audiences.

Founded by gaming experts Deepak Gurijala and Raviteja Mantena, '1312 Interactive' in a release here said it has successfully closed its pre-seed funding round, earning the trust of prominent industry leaders like Akshat Rathee, Gautam Virk (Nodwin Gaming / Goodgame Investments), and Rajat Ojha (Gametronics) among others.

The publishing house further said it has already unveiled three upcoming releases set for 2025: Winds of Arcana (Brewed Games), Palm Sugar: A Village Story (Mono Tusk Studios), and Souls of Bombarika (Street Lamp Games).

With six to eight more titles planned annually, the company is building a robust publishing pipeline, offering marketing, localization, and production support to game studios across India and beyond, the release said.

Speaking on their new venture, Deepak Gurijala and Raviteja Mantena said, "Our goal is to present Indian games to a global audience while ensuring our studios get the right support to build world-class titles. Beyond India, we are also exploring opportunities with game developers in South East Asia, MENA and South American markets."