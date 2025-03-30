PC Jeweller cuts 56% debt in FY25 to Rs 1,800 cr, to become debt-free by Mar FY26: MD Balram Garg

New Delhi: PC Jeweller Ltd has reduced bank loans by more than half to about Rs 1,800 crore this fiscal year and aims to become debt-free by March next year on better sales and fundraise, its MD Balram Garg said.

PC Jeweller, which sells gold and silver jewellery, has 55 showrooms across 15 states.

In September, Delhi-based PC Jeweller executed a settlement agreement with a consortium of 14 banks led by SBI to clear its outstanding loan, which stood at nearly Rs 4,100 crore as on March 31, 3024.

"Our bank loans is expected to come down to Rs 1,775 crore at the end of the current fiscal. We are targeting to further reduce our bank loans and become debt free by March 2026," Garg told a news agency in an interview.

He said the company will get more than Rs 1,500 crore in the next fiscal from investors as proceeds against preferential issue of warrants and the same will be utilised to clear bank loans. In October last year, the preferential issue of fully convertible warrants amounting to Rs 2,702.11 crores was completed successfully.

Elaborating on bank loans, Garg said the terms of settlement included a payment of cash consideration in structured installments along with conversion of debt into equity by way of issuance equity shares on preferential basis to the bankers.

Accordingly, Garg said the company has discharged and paid part of the cash consideration that it had to pay to the bankers as per the relevant timelines to date.

Further, he said the company has also issued the equity shares to banks.

In January, PC Jeweller's board approved allotment of 51.71 crore shares to the consortium through a preferential issue to settle Rs 1,510 crore debt.

The cash payments and issue of equity shares have helped the company in reducing bank loans by over 55 per cent during this fiscal year.

On the company's overall business, Garg said the PC Jeweller has achieved significant growth in the sales during the first nine months of this fiscal year, helping it generate profits.

Garg said the company's sales were affected significantly during the Covid pandemic but now sales are back on track while the interest cost has gone down significantly.

During April-December period of the current fiscal year, PC Jeweller's consolidated revenue from operations jumped to Rs 1,545.58 crore from Rs 556.91 crore in the year-ago period.

In the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, the company's consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 605.40 crore.

PC Jeweller posted a net profit of Rs 482.92 crore during the April-December period of 2024-25 fiscal year as against a net loss of Rs 507.72 crore in the year-ago period.

During the entire 2023-24 fiscal year, the company posted a loss of Rs 629.36 crore.

PC Jeweller is engaged in the business of manufacturing, sale and trading of gold jewellery, diamond-studded jewellery, and silver items. On the operational front, Garg said the company has closed some of its non-profitable showrooms in the last 3-4 years.

PC Jeweller share closed at Rs 13.06 apiece on the BSE on Friday while its market capitalisation stood at Rs 7,624 crore.