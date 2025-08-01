PC Jeweller Q1 profit rises 4 pc to Rs 162 cr, revenue up at Rs 808 cr

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) P C Jeweller Ltd on Friday reported a 4 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 161.93 crore for the quarter ended June 2025.

Its net profit stood at Rs 156.06 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income surged to Rs 807.88 crore during the April-June period of 2025-26 fiscal from Rs 439.78 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Last month, the company's board approved a plan to raise Rs 500 crore equity from promoters and Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd to prepay its loan, as part of its plan to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has a total of 52 showrooms, of which 49 are company-owned.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 577.70 crore and a total income of Rs 2,371.87 crore during the entire 2024-25 fiscal. PTI MJH MJH SHW