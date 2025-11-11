PC Jeweller Q2 profit rises 17 pc to Rs 210 cr; revenue up 63 pc at Rs 895 cr

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) PC Jeweller Ltd on Tuesday reported a 17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 209.54 crore for the quarter ended September.

Its net profit stood at Rs 178.88 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income grew 63 per cent to Rs 894.93 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from Rs 548.54 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

"The company's Operating profit after tax (PAT), which is PAT minus Income Tax refund and Interest on the same, has almost doubled to Rs 202.5 crore from Rs 102 crore during the period under review.

Delhi-based PC Jeweller has more than 50 showrooms, mostly company-owned.

During the 2024-25 fiscal, PC Jeweller had posted a net profit of Rs 577.70 crore and a total income of Rs 2,371.87 crore.

In a presentation, the company said it is targeting to become debt-free by the end of this fiscal.

PC Jeweller said the company would continue to focus on business development, increasing its brand presence and market share in the industry.

"The company is confident of becoming debt-free by the end of FY 2026. With no further finance cost to be incurred after becoming debt-free and its strategic turnaround underway, the company expects improved operational momentum, renewed market engagement and sustainable growth," the company said.

It is exploring the opportunity of further expansion of its retail footprint. PTI MJH MJH SHW