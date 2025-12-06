PC Jeweller to help 1,000 goldsmiths in UP to become entrepreneurs

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) PC Jeweller Ltd on Saturday said it will help 1,000 certified goldsmiths in Uttar Pradesh to become entrepreneurs by providing them support in branding, design, and marketing activities.

In a statement, Delhi-based PC Jeweller Ltd said it has collaborated with the 'CM Yuva Udyami Yojana' to empower and transform PM Vishwakarma-certified Goldsmiths (Sunar) into jewellery entrepreneurs and organised retail partners.

PC Jeweller will work closely with the CM Yuva Udyami framework and implementing partners to handhold and upgrade 1,000 PM Vishwakarma-certified goldsmiths in rural and semiurban Uttar Pradesh in Phase-1.

It would support over 5,000 such artisans across the country.

The company will provide them access to "branding, design support, modern retail practices, digital skills, and organised market linkages", it added.

There are more than 85,000 certified and verified PM Vishwakarma goldsmith artisans across India.

PC Jeweller MD Balram Garg said, "PM Vishwakarma and CM Yuva Udyami Yojana have created a historic opportunity to recognise and uplift traditional artisans. We are honoured to partner in this mission to help goldsmiths (Sunars) move from informal, scattered operations to organised, high-value entrepreneurship with better designs, better technology and better income stability." Through this collaboration, the company will focus on linking eligible goldsmiths with schemes such as CM Yuva Udyami Yojana and other credit programmes for working capital and small business expansion.

It will also help in skill upgrade, by providing training in contemporary jewellery design, hallmarking, quality standards, customer service and digital tools.

PC Jeweller will also help these goldsmiths in branding and market linkages.

It will help traditional goldsmith families move into legally compliant, digitally enabled, and formally recognised jewellery enterprises.

PC Jeweller is a leading jewellery firm in the country with around 50 stores. PTI MJH TRB