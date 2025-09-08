PCBL Chemical eyes Rs 16,000cr revenue, five-fold PAT growth by 2030

Kolkata, Sept 8 (PTI) India's largest carbon black producer, PCBL Chemical Ltd, on Monday said it was planning to add 50 per cent capacity across all product lines over the next five years, and eyeing a five-fold growth in profit.

The company was planning brownfield expansion in Tamil Nadu, a greenfield project in Andhra Pradesh, and speciality black capacity augmentation, according to its 2030 vision document.

"Battery chemicals will be a key growth engine as we build an integrated ecosystem through nano silicon, acetylene black and super-conductive grades," the company informed investors.

In FY'25, PCBL's revenue stood at Rs 8,404 crore with EBITDA of Rs 1,384 crore.

It is targeting Rs 16,000 crore revenue by FY'30, with speciality chemicals contributing 45 per cent to the topline.

The RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group company said it is also investing in next-generation chemistries, including super-conductive carbons, green chelates and biodegradable polymers, alongside a nano-silicon pilot plant that is slated for commissioning by FY'27.

The company noted that its export volumes have grown threefold over the last decade, with a presence in 70 countries. It has nine manufacturing units, four R&D centres, and a strong customer base in tyres, automotive, batteries, home care, oil and gas, and water solutions.

The company said it is also banking on sustainability initiatives, with 122 mw of cogeneration capacity supplying surplus green power to the grid, and offsetting 2.65 lakh tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Backed by favourable industry tailwinds in speciality chemicals, batteries and rubber blacks, PCBL said its strategy combines capacity expansion, innovation, and digitalisation to deliver long-term value to shareholders. PTI BSM SOM