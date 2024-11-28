PCBL expansion at Mundra plant completed

Kolkata, Nov 28 (PTI) Carbon black major PCBL Ltd on Thursday said that the second and final phase of its specialty chemical capacity expansion at the Mundra plant in Gujarat has been successfully commissioned.

Advertisment

This expansion adds 20,000 MTPA to the company's existing capacity, bringing the total specialty chemical capacity at Mundra to 40,000 MTPA.

"With this milestone achievement, our company's combined manufacturing capacity now stands at 7,90,000 MTPA," the company informed bourses.

Furthermore, the expansion of our Specialty Blacks capacity by 20,000 MTPA at Mundra will increase our total Specialty Blacks capacity to 1,12,000 MTPA in FY25.

Advertisment

The company had earlier estimated the capital expenditure at Mundra to be around Rs 350 crore. PTI BSM NN