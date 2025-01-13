PCBL's Rs 3700cr capex plan on track, stock slides 10pc

Kolkata, Jan 13 (PTI) PCBL Chemical Ltd, formerly PCBL Ltd, said that its consolidated Rs 3,700 crore capex plan remains on track and expected improvement of margins going forward with raw material prices getting stabilised.

But, after the company reported a 23 per cent YoY decline in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 110.99 crore for the December 2024 quarter, it plummeted 10.36 per cent to Rs 350.60 a share on Monday.

An analyst said the stock has broken its crucial long-term support of the 200-day moving average.

The company's plan includes expansion of its Specialty Blacks capacity, setting up of a new greenfield project and focusing on emerging technologies for batteries, the management informed investors.

PCBL management in a concall stated that the company has secured 116 acres of land at Naidupeta in Andhra Pradesh for its next greenfield expansion, which is expected to help it cross the one million tonne capacity mark over the next two years.

Currently, the company has an installed capacity of 7.7 lakh tonnes, making it the largest carbon black player in India.

The company's expansion plans include specialty blacks expansion of 20,000 MTPA at Mundra, which is expected to be commissioned by Q4FY25, increasing specialty blacks capacity to 1,12,000 MTPA in FY25.

Capacity expansion at Aquapharm Chemicals by 38,000 MTPA in India will increase the current capacity of 130,000 MTPA by almost 30 per cent by the end of FY25, the company informed.

In 2023, PCBL acquired Pune-based specialty chemicals company Aquapharm Chemicals (ACPL) for Rs 3,800 crore.

The management expects margins to improve with raw material prices stabilising. Despite headwinds, PCBL anticipates steady volume growth with new business and exports. PTI BSM NN