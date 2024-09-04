PDRL launches SaaS platform BhuMeet to connect farmers, drone service providers

New Delhi: Software firm PDRL on Wednesday launched BhuMeet, an advanced SaaS (Software as a Service) platform to help bridge the gap between drone service providers and farmers.

BhuMeet will enable users to find and hire drone service providers based on their service records and proximity, ensuring efficient and localised service delivery, a company statement said.

"By bridging the gap between farmers and reliable service providers, BhuMeet not only enhances operational efficiency but also empowers the agricultural community to harness the full potential of drone technology," PDRL founder and CEO Anil Chandaliya said.

BhuMeet--India's first SaaS platform for connecting drone service with farmers--will play a vital role in modernising agriculture across the nation, he added.

PDRL founder and CTO Vishal Dharankar said the app is enabled in select regions of South India and Gujarat as a pilot project and will expand to pan India by the end of 2024.

BhuMeet, presently available in 6 languages, has over 100 service providers lined up to be onboarded, he said.