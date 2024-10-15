PDRL partners Russian firm Stratus to provide advanced drone technologies

New Delhi, Oct 15 (PTI) PDRL, which is into drone technology, has tied up with Russian firm Stratus to provide advanced tech solutions in India and Russia.

In a statement on Tuesday, PDRL said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Russia’s Stratus LLC, specialising in unmanned aviation technology.

This strategic alliance will integrate PDRL's AeroGCS software with Stratus LLC's UAVProf Drone Simulator, creating an unparalleled synergy to reshape drone operations in both countries, the company said.

PDRL's AeroGCS software provides a ground control solution for drones, particularly within India's fast-growing agricultural sector. Stratus' UAVProf is used for UAV training and the development of drone control algorithms. PTI MJH MJH BAL BAL