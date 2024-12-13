PE firm KKR sells 2.6 pc unitholding in India Grid Trust for Rs 277 crore

New Delhi, Dec 13 (PTI) Private equity firm KKR on Friday pared a 2.6 per cent unitholding in India Grid Trust, the country's first listed power sector infrastructure investment trust (InvIT), for Rs 277 crore through an open market transaction.

Esoteric II Pte, an affiliate of US-based KKR (Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co), is the sponsor of India Grid Trust.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Esoteric II sold 2.01 crore units or 2.6 per cent unitholding in India Grid Trust.

The units were disposed of at an average price of Rs 138.01 per unit, taking the deal value to Rs 277.40 crore.

Details of the buyers of India Grid Trust's units cannot be ascertained on the BSE.

India Grid Trust's units on Friday slipped 0.31 per cent to close at Rs 145.15 a unit on the BSE.

India Grid Trust, a Sebi-registered InvIT, was established on October 21, 2016. It owns, operates, and manages power transmission networks and renewable energy assets worth Rs 29,748 crore that deliver reliable power throughout India.

In October, India Grid Trust posted a 154 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit to Rs 98.73 crore for the September quarter on the back of higher revenues.

The company's consolidated net profit was Rs 38.89 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its total income rose to Rs 839.75 crore in the quarter from Rs 720.18 crore a year ago. PTI HG MR