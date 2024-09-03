PE firm WestBridge Capital sells 1.5 pc stake in AU SFB for Rs 736 crore

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) Private equity firm WestBridge Capital on Tuesday divested a 1.5 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank for Rs 736 crore via open market transactions.

According to the bulk deal data available on the BSE, WestBridge Capital through its affiliate WestBridge AIF I sold 1,08,95,517 shares amounting to a 1.5 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank.

The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 676.06 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 736.60 crore.

At the end of the June quarter, WestBridge AIF I owned a 1.75 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank (SFB).

Details of the buyers of AU Small Finance Bank's shares could not be identified.

Shares of AU Small Finance Bank fell 0.96 per cent to close at Rs 674.45 apiece on the BSE.

In June this year, WestBridge Capital offloaded a 1.7 per cent stake in AU Small Finance Bank for Rs 845 crore.

In a separate bulk deal on the BSE, DKL Broking & Infra LLP and Credible Nivesh Ltd, sold a 2.8 per cent stake in realty firm Signature Global for over Rs 575 crore through open market transactions.

As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, DKL Broking & Infra LLP offloaded 23 lakh shares of Signature Global and Credible Nivesh sold 17 lakh scrips of the Gurugram-based realty firm.

The shares were disposed of in the price range of Rs 1,432.20-1,444.27 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 575.65 crore.

After the share sale, Credible Nivest exited the firm by selling a 1.21 per cent stake while DKL Broking & Infra LLP's stake has come down to 4.43 per cent from 6.06 per cent.

Details of the buyers of Signature Global's shares could not be ascertained.

The scrip of Signature Global slumped 5.85 per cent to close at Rs 1,409.95 per piece on the BSE. PTI HG HG SHW