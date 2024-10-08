PE inflow in real estate jumps over two-fold to USD 2.2 bn in Jul-Sep: Savills India

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) Private equity investments in the real estate sector jumped over twofold to USD 2.2 billion in July-September as investors look for gains amid strong property demand, according to Savills India.

In the year-ago period, private equity (PE) investments in real estate stood at USD 934 million.

Real estate consultant Savills India also noted that the PE inflows stood at USD 3.9 billion during the January-September period of this calendar year, touching the investment quantum registered in the entire 2023.

The PE inflows stood at USD 6.7 billion in 2019, USD 6.6 billion in 2020, USD 3.4 billion in 2021, USD 3.4 billion in 2022, and USD 3.9 billion in 2023.

"Despite global challenges, India witnessed heightened investment activity with YTD 2024 inflows surpassing all of 2023 investments, reflecting strong investor confidence on the back of a robust macroeconomic environment," said Arvind Nandan, Managing Director, Research & Consulting, Savills India.

During the July-September quarter, the consultant highlighted that the industrial and logistics spaces segment attracted USD 1.7 billion in PE investments, capturing 77 per cent of the total investment volume.

This could be attributed to rising opportunities in the segment due to growing demand from e-commerce players and the government's push towards establishing India as a manufacturing hub, the consultant said.

The commercial office segment ranked second, garnering 21 per cent of the overall PE investments in the September quarter.