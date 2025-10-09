PE investment in real estate down 32 pc in Jul-Sep to USD 1.5 bn: Savills

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Private equity investment into the Indian real estate sector fell 32 per cent during the July-September period to USD 1.5 billion, according to Savills India.

The inflow stood at USD 2.2 billion in the year-ago period.

In a statement on Thursday, real estate consultant Savills India said the private equity (PE) inflows in the office assets stood at USD 0.6 billion or 39 per cent of total inflows, followed closely by data centres (38 per cent).

The residential segment accounted for 20 per cent of the PE investments.

During the January-September period of this calendar year, the PE inflows have touched USD 3.9 billion.

The PE inflow stood at USD 4.3 billion in 2024 calendar year, USD 3.9 billion in 2023, USD 3.4 billion each in 2022 and 2021. During 2020 calendar year, the PE investments stood at USD 6.6 billion.

"While institutional investments have moderated since the 2020 peak, 2025 inflows remain broadly stable, reinforcing India's sustained appeal as a long-term real estate investment destination," the consultant said.