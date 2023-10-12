PE investments in real estate down 12 pc to USD 2.3 bn in Apr-Sep

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Private equity investments in real estate fell 12 per cent to USD 2.3 billion during the first six months of this fiscal year, according to Anarock.

Private equity investments in real estate stood at USD 2.7 billion in the year-ago period.

The average ticket size of private equity investments into the Indian real estate sector has increased to USD 117 million in the first half of FY24, from USD 100 million in April-September period of FY23, according to realty consultant Anarock Capital report FLUX - 1H FY24.

Shobhit Agarwal, MD & CEO of ANAROCK Capital, said, the average ticket size has increased due to "a large deal in which Brookfield India Real Estate Trust REIT and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC together acquired 2 commercial assets - one in Mumbai and other at Gurugram (NCR), from Brookfield Asset Management with an enterprise value of USD 1.4 billion." Anarock said equity investments continue to be the preferred route of investors, as evidenced from the fact that equity's share continues to be healthy at 89 per cent, the consultant said.

Domestic investments increased by 9 per cent (USD 274 million) of the total PE capital inflows into Indian RE in the first half FY24, as compared to USD 252 million in 1H FY23.

The share of foreign investments in 1H FY24 have dropped to 88 per cent, as compared to 91 per cent in April-September of FY23. PTI MJH DRR