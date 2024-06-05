Peak power demand bounces back to nearly 241 GW on Tuesday

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Peak power demand bounced back to nearly 241 GW on Tuesday after sliding for two straight days from the 245 GW level recorded on the first day of this month.

The government data showed that the peak power demand touched an all-time high of 250 GW on May 31, 2024, breaking the previous record of 243.27 GW in September 2023.

According to the data, the peak power demand met or the highest supply in a day was recorded at 245.14 GW on June 1, 225.90 GW on June 2, 236.37 GW on June 3 and 240.89 GW on June 4.

Earlier in May, the power ministry projected a peak power demand of 235 GW during daytime and 225 GW during evening hours for May and 240 GW during daytime and 235 GW during evening hours for June 2024.

The ministry has also projected that peak power demand may hit the 260 GW mark during this summer season.

The experts are of the view that peak power demand, as well as consumption, would be steady during June as there would be continuous requirements for cooling appliances like coolers and air conditioners during this summer season.

They also said that the power demand peaked at 243 GW in September last year due to unseasonal rains from March 2023 onwards.

It was only due to high humidity levels in September that the peak power demand touched a record level of 243 GW, they added.

In March this year, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) projected that India is likely to experience a warmer summer and more heatwave days this year, with El Nino conditions predicted to continue at least until May.

However, experts say that power demand may peak to touch new highs during the remainder of the summer season this year.

According to the IMD, the Monsoon has already hit the Kerala coast on May 30 and covered the entire Northeast, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and parts of Andhra Pradesh, Karnakata, Goa and Telangana.

Experts said that power demand would peak again in the coming months due to sultry weather conditions after the Monsoon covers the entire season with excessive use of cooling appliances, especially air conditioners.