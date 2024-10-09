Peak power demand to touch 270 GW next fiscal; 446 GW by 2035: CEA Chairperson

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) The peak power demand is expected to touch the 270 GW mark next fiscal and reach a level of 446 GW by 2035, Central Electricity Authority Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad said on Wednesday.

The chairperson also said that around 40 GW of power generation capacity will be added during the ongoing financial year.

The government's projection for peak power demand this year was 260 GW.

However, it could not be reached due to lower temperatures due to rains, and peak power demand remained around 250 GW, the official told reporters in a media briefing on 'Brainstorming Session on Indian Power Sector Scenario by 2047'.

The two-day event will be organised by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA) in partnership with industry body Ficci on October 14-15.

It will focus on all aspects of power sector generation, transmission and distribution, Prasad said, adding that sufficient capacities are being added in the country to meet the future demand.

Replying to a question, the chairperson said, "The peak power demand this fiscal year is expected to be at 270 GW, while by 2035, it is expected to reach 446 GW by 2035".

The peak power demand in FY26 can easily be met, as capacity addition this year would be around 40 GW. Of this, 10 GW will be thermal, solar and wind 25-30 GW, hydro 3 GW and 700 MW of nuclear capacity, he said, adding that no gas-based power generation capacities will be added.

The power demand is expected to continue to register an average compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7-8 per cent over the next few years.

He also said a 10-year plan for the power sector, including transmission, has been drafted in consultation with states. The draft has been sent to the Ministry of Power for its approval and is expected to be launched at the event.

It will be launched first for Delhi, Rajasthan, Karnataka and Maharashtra, and later for other states.