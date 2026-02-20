Peak XV completes USD 1.3 billion fundraise for investments in India, APAC startups

New Delhi, Feb 20 (PTI) Venture capital firm Peak XV has received a capital commitment of USD 1.3 billion for investments in startups and new-age firms based out of India and the Asia Pacific region, the company said on Friday.

Peak XV said it will continue to focus on its core sectors of AI, fintech and consumer, while also expanding investments in emerging areas such as DeepTech.

"Peak XV announces the closing of USD 1.3 billion in new capital commitments across its India Seed, India Venture, and APAC funds," the company said in a statement.

The venture capital firm said that, along with significant uninvested capital in the firm as an existing growth fund, Peak XV continues to partner with exceptional founders building category-defining companies across India, APAC and beyond, from the earliest stages through IPO and long-term scale.

"We are immensely grateful for the steadfast commitment from our Limited Partners. We recognise that every fundraise represents a responsibility to both our LPs and to the founder ecosystem, and we remain deeply committed to serving them," Peak XV, Managing Director, Shailendra Singh said.