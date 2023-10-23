Peak XV launches Cohort 9 with 13 startups

New Delhi: Venture Capital Peak XV's rapid scale-up programme Surge on Monday announced the launch of its Cohort 9 of early-stage startups with 13 new ventures.

Cohort 9 is the first after Sequoia India & Southeast Asia's separation from parent firm Sequoia Capital, based out of the US. The group consists of diverse companies from India, Singapore, and Australia that are undergoing a 16-week programme focused on company building..

"Cohort 09 marks several milestones for the firm. It is the first since Peak XV's rebrand from Sequoia India & Southeast Asia and forays into greater Asia-Pacific expansion with the inclusion of Australia-based startups," Peak XV said in a statement..

Surge startups have collectively raised over USD 2 billion in follow-on funding post-Surge in the last five years..

"As we kick-start new company-building journeys with our Surge 09 founders, it is clear that we are witnessing the incredible growth of AI and deep tech innovation, as well as the abundant talent in these sectors emerging from Asia..

"We are thrilled to be at the frontlines of innovation alongside our ambitious founders, who are leveraging their expertise to chart new ground in exciting, emerging technologies,” said Rajan Anandan, Managing Director, Peak XV and Surge..

Cohort 09 consists of diverse companies from India, Singapore, and Australia. "Mindgrove and InCore are India's first few semiconductor companies that are poised to play significant roles in the country's ambition to become a global semiconductor hub," the statement said..

Mindgrove recently became the first Indian firm to join global silicon IP giant Imagination's Open Access programme..

Surge 09 started last week, and the founders are going through a 16-week hybrid programme focused on company building, the statement said.