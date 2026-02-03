PeakXV managing partners Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal, Tejeshwi Sharma exit from the firm

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Venture capital firm Peak XV on Tuesday said that its three managing partners, Ashish Agrawal, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma, have exited the company.

The three managing partners had been associated with Peak XV for more than a decade.

"We have mutually decided to part ways with Ashish Agrawal. After thoughtful consideration and discussions, it became clear that parting ways was in the best interests of our Limited Partners and the long-term interests of the firm. Following Ashish’s departure, Ishaan Mittal and Tejeshwi Sharma have decided to join him," Peak XV said in a statement.

Peak XV has had multiple managing partners and after the exit of the three of them, the firm now has six managing partners onboard.

The company has made 80 investments in the country which include unicorns like Blinkit, Darwinbox, Moglix, Oyo, Polygon, Zetwerk and listed firms like Zomato, Meesho, Groww, Mobikwik etc.

The venture capital firm also announced the elevation of Abhishek Mohan as General Partner from Principal earlier.

Peak XV has promoted its chief people officer Saipriya Sarangan to the position of Chief Operating Officer (COO) and will oversee firm-wide operations. PTI PRS PRS MR