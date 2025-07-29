Pearson announces multi-year strategic partnership with HCLTech

New Delhi, Jul 29 (PTI) Pearson on Tuesday announced a multi-year strategic partnership with HCLTech to foster upskilling and workforce readiness in the AI era.

The collaboration will focus on co-developing AI-powered products and services in a dedicated AI Tech Lab, intended to close skill gaps and support career advancement.

"Pearson will leverage HCLTech's engineering and professional services capabilities, including its GenAI platform AI Force and edtech platform Career Shaper, to expand and enhance AI-powered learning programmes, assessments, and workforce analytics.

"In addition, Pearson's AI-powered learning and assessment tools will be embedded across HCLTech's internal HR ecosystem. This includes structured learning pathways, verified credentials through Credly, along with Pearson's Faethm AI platform for talent design, development, and career progression," the company said in a statement.

The partnership will operate across enterprises, higher education, and government sectors to help organisations and individuals adapt to rapid technological changes.