Pee Safe closes partial Series B round with USD 3 million

New Delhi: Hygiene and wellness brand Pee Safe on Tuesday said it has raised USD 3 million (about Rs 25 crore) as part of a funding round.

Advertisment

The company has partially closed the Series B round, receiving USD 3 million out of the total round size of USD 6 million, the firm said in a statement.

The round was led by pharmaceutical company Natco Pharma Ltd and Rainmatter Health, supported by Zerodha founders Nithin Kamath and Nikhil Kamath.

Alkemi Growth Capital, an existing investor, also participated in the round.

"We are thrilled to secure strategic funding from esteemed pharmaceutical and wellness players like Natco Pharma and Rainmatter," Pee Safe Founder and CEO Vikas Bagaria said.

This funding will accelerate our expansion efforts and establish us as the leading brand in the rapidly growing intimate wellness sector, Bagaria added.