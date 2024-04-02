PeepalCo unveils stock investing app Lemonn for new investors

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) PeepalCo, built by entrepreneurs Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, has launched a stock investing app, Lemonn, that aims to simplify discovery and decision-making for new investors.

Advertisment

Lemonn marks PeepalCo’s expansion into stock broking, and will be housed as a separate business division with its own managing and operations teams, according to a release.

Devam Sardana will lead the team at Lemonn and assume the role of Business Head.

"Expanding its wealth-tech ambitions, PeepalCo, the house of brands built by successful entrepreneurs Ashish Singhal, Govind Soni, and Vimal Sagar Tiwari, has launched Lemonn, a stock investing app," the release said adding that the app simplifies discovery and decision-making for new investors.

Advertisment

"Millions of Indians find stock markets complicated even today. Despite the post-pandemic growth, only about 6 per cent of Indians invest in stock markets. We aim to bridge this gap, by making stock investing engaging, informative, and effortless," Ashish Singhal, Co-Founder and Group CEO of PeepalCo group said.

PeepalCo is a house of brands with tailored wealth-tech products, and the Group serves over 20 million Indians through its various offerings.

The Group is backed by blue-chip investors including Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Tiger Global, Peak XV Partners (formerly Sequoia Capital India), Ribbit Capital, Paradigm, and Coinbase Ventures. PTI MBI MBI MR