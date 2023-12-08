Pekhubela Solar Project to be commissioned in 2 months; to generate 66 mn units power a year: Sukhu

Shimla, Dec 8 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh's largest solar power plant in Pekhubela in Una district is likely to be dedicated to the people in two months, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said on Friday.

Advertisment

The CM had laid the stone for this 32 MW ambitious project on December 2, 2023 with a deadline for completion before the first week of February 2024, a statement issued here said.

The Pekhubela Solar Project will generate 66.10 million units of electricity annually, it said.

The project, spanning 59 hectares, involves the installation of 82,656 solar modules, contributing to the state's commitment to become a green energy hub by March 31, 2026 and would immensely contribute in strengthening the economy of the state, the statement added.

Emphasising the broader impact, Sukhu said this initiative will not only address the state's power needs but also significantly reduce carbon emissions.

Apart from this, the Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd (HPPCL) has been assigned a task of installing 500 MW of solar power within two years in the state, he added. PTI BPL TRB TRB