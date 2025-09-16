Pelocal raises USD 5 million

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Noida-based fintech company Pelocal on Tuesday said it has raised USD 5 million (about Rs 44 crore) in a Series A round led by UNLEASH Capital Partners and Unicorn India Ventures.

With this fresh infusion, the company plans to speed up product development, scale its existing use cases, and strengthen its go-to-market strategy, according to a company statement.

Pelocal has set a target of reaching an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of USD 10 million within the next 18–24 months.

The company had earlier raised USD 2 million in a seed round in October 2024, which was also led by Unicorn India Ventures.