Pemmasani asks India Posts to set up dedicated marketing exec teams for biz growth across nation

New Delhi, Dec 23 (PTI) Minister of state for communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar has asked the Department of Posts to set up dedicated marketing executive teams in every circle to look for business and revenue opportunities, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The minister, during a monthly review meeting of all postal circles, directed India Post to adopt a proactive and strategic approach to business growth, including reaching out to businesses and entities contributing high GST.

"He also advocated establishing dedicated marketing executive teams in every circle to monitor leads, conversions, and revenue daily, and called on circle heads to leverage regional strengths — aligned with local geography, industry presence, and business potential — to implement customised growth strategies," the statement said.

The Department of Posts has posted a marginal increase in revenue at Rs 11,425.24 crore, while its expenditure has grown by 5.28 per cent to Rs 37,528.49 crore in 2024-25, leading to a deficit of Rs 24,915.21 crore.

The government has set a target to transform post offices from cost centres into profit centres by 2029.

During the review meeting, Pemmasani commended Karnataka Circle for strong grassroots performance and successful acquisition of new customers and markets.

He also lauded the Northeastern Circle for opening 1.54 lakh new savings accounts, mobilising Rs 276 crore under postal life insurance and rural postal life insurance schemes and implementing structured MSME outreach. PTI PRS HVA