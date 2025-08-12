Penalty of Rs 36.72 cr imposed in 8,815 fake milk cases in FY25: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 12 (PTI) The government on Tuesday informed Parliament that penalties worth Rs 36.72 crore were imposed in 8,815 cases related to fake and adulterated milk during 2024-25, marking an increase from the previous financial years.

Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying S P Singh Baghel, in his written reply to the Lok Sabha, said targeted enforcement and surveillance drives are conducted during peak and festive seasons to curb milk adulteration.

In FY 2024-25, special drives were conducted ahead of major festivals -- in September 2024 before Diwali and in February 2025 before Holi -- when demand for dairy products typically surges.

The minister said that 33,405 milk samples were analysed during the year, leading to 12,057 cases being launched. Of these, conviction and penalty were imposed in 8,815 cases, resulting in Rs 36.72 crore fine.

The penalty amount shows a steady upward trend over the past three years. In 2023-24, penalties worth Rs 34.83 crore were imposed, while in 2022-23, the figure stood at Rs 24.30 crore. PTI LUX DRR