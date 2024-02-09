Peninsula Land posts Rs 33 crore PAT in Q3

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Realty firm Peninsula Land Ltd has reported a more than two-fold jump in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 32.63 crore for the December quarter on lower expenses.

Its profit stood at Rs 12.37 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income declined to Rs 144.81 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal from Rs 256.31 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a recent regulatory filing.

Peninsula Land Ltd, a part of the Ashok Piramal Group, has projects in Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Lonavala, Nashik, and Goa. PTI MJH TRB