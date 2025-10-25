Pensioners urge HP chief Minister to revise dearness relief to 46 pc

Shimla, Oct 25 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Pensioners' Joint Action Committee on Saturday urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to revise Dearness Relief (DR) by one percentage point to 46 per cent.

In a letter to the chief minister, the Chairman of the committee Suresh Thakur said that the state government has enhanced Dearness Relief (DR) by 3 percentage points to 45 per cent from 42 per cent earlier.

The chief minister on October 15 announced release of 3 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) for employees and pensioners to be credited with October salaries and pensions, payable in November.

Suresh Thakur said that it is regrettable to point out that the DR for State Government pensioners is one per cent lower than the 46 per cent DR sanctioned to Central Government employees and pensioners.

"As pensioners, we rely on our pensions for our financial sustenance, and DR constitutes a vital part of our income. The reduction of one per cent compared to the Central Government rate has caused considerable concern, as it adversely affects our purchasing power and financial stability. This reduction is not just and fair", the members of the committee said.

The association requested that the Dearness Relief for pensioners be revised to 46 per cent and that the arrears of Dearness Relief for the period from July 1, 2023, to March 31, 2025, be released at the earliest.