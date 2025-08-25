People developing niche skill set, advance tech will always have a role: MoS Telecom

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) The Advent of new technology may replace several jobs, but people developing niche skillsets and advanced technologies will always have a role to play, Minister of State for Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said on Monday.

While speaking at the 42nd Foundation Day of Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DoT), the minister said that technology is the best space for growth, as it gives space for new companies that have disruptive technologies.

There is no better place for growth than technology.

"Every 2 to 3 years, companies are getting wiped out, and new companies are being born, new technologies are coming. So this generative AI you have seen ... it is a completely new thing. Coding might become obsolete. But people who develop niche skillsets and advanced technologies will always have a role in this world," Pemmasani said.

He said C-DoT could be a temple of innovation and it can be a role model to the world in global industry.

“Every network we build, every signal we transmit, every data packet we carry is part of India’s strategic infrastructure. C-DOT engineers, you are not only technologists but also guardians of India’s digital borders," the minister said.

He further said that by 2047, when India celebrates 100 years of Independence, C-DOT must stand as an institution of global eminence.

"The world should look to you for secure, affordable, and trusted telecom solutions. That is the scale of ambition we must set for ourselves," the minister said.

He appreciated C-DOT's delivery of 4G core for BSNL network and asked C-DOT engineers to further scale it to a world-class product.

Telecom Secretary Neeraj Mittal lauded the efforts of the engineers and encouraged them to engage in research and development, advance India’s digital growth story through innovation, and have a relentless focus on addressing local challenges with globally competitive solutions.

C-DoT CEO Rajkumar Upadhyay said AI-based technologies developed by C-DOT have helped the government to disconnect 5 crore connections that have helped citizens in mitigating cyber frauds. During the celebration, C-DoT launched the NIDHI scheme to encourage and empower women-led startups in the ICT sector.

Under the scheme C-DoT, selected AI start-up Easiofy Solutions led by founder Meenal Gupta and co-founders Noor Fatma and Sheetal Tarkas, operating in the field of medical diagnostics for a Rs 10 lakh grant and providing research and development support.