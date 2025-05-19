People facing 'double attack' of 'skyrocketing inflation', rising taxes: Congress

New Delhi: The Congress on Monday alleged people were facing the "double attack" of "skyrocketing inflation" and rising taxes, and asked the Narendra Modi-led government to answer how the common people would survive its impact.

Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh, shared on X a media report that claimed the burden of taxation on people had been rising.

"Under the self-proclaimed double-engine government, the people of India are facing a double attack of skyrocketing inflation and rising taxes. Inflation and tax burden have increased continuously in the last 10 years," Ramesh said in a post in Hindi on X.

स्वयंभू डबल इंजन सरकार में भारत की जनता पर आसमान छूती महंगाई के साथ बढ़ते टैक्स का डबल अटैक हो रहा है।



पिछले दस सालों में महंगाई और टैक्स का बोझ लगातार बढ़ा है 👇



🔸 इलाज-शिक्षा पर खर्च हर साल 12–15% बढ़ा

🔸 स्कूल की फीस, किताबें, यूनिफॉर्म- सब महंगे

🔸 बैंक हर छोटी सेवा पर भी… pic.twitter.com/sQWdA7O8j9 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 19, 2025

He claimed expenditure on medical and education had risen 12-15 per cent every year.

"School fees, books, uniforms -- everything has become expensive. Banks are charging fees even for small services. There is a tax on car, net banking, even FASTag and GST on essential items like milk, curd and flour!" he said.

Ramesh said incomes had not increased but taxes and expenditure had broken the backs of the people.

"The Modi government should answer how will the common people survive this tax loot and rampant inflation?" Ramesh asked.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy, claiming the issues of rising prices, decreasing private investment, and stagnating wages were hitting the common people hard.