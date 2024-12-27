People searching homes in Delhi prefer ready-to-move-in apartments: Magicbricks

New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) Magicbricks, a real estate classified portal, on Friday said nearly 80 per cent of people searching homes in Delhi on its platform favoured ready-to-move-in apartments.

"Ready-to-move apartments dominated interest, with 79.43 per cent of searches favouring this option while 59 per cent of homes sought were newly built, and 41 per cent were resale properties," Magicbricks said in a statement.

A substantial 37 per cent of searches were for homes near commercial areas, followed by 34 per cent near industrial zones and 28 per cent near office hubs.

At least 17.6 per cent of people in Delhi searched for 4bhk+ rooms, and 82 per cent of people searched for homes up to 4 floors only.

"Rental preferences leaned towards convenience, with 41 per cent of searches for fully furnished homes and 34.8 per cent for semi-furnished options. Parking remains a key consideration, with 60 per cent preferring homes with one parking space, and 20 per cent favouring properties with more than three," the statement said.

PTI MJH MJH SHW