People will have to pay for their wrongdoings, says Goyal

New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday dismissed the allegation that the government is targeting opposition leaders and stressed that those who have done wrong will have to pay for their wrongdoings.

He said investigative agencies -- CBI and the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) -- will do their work and there is no question of any pardon for anybody who has done wrong.

The minister was replying to questions about the government using central agencies against opposition leaders and sparing those who had joined the BJP.

"We have to make a corruption-free India. They (opposition) want to save their corruption, and we have to eradicate that... They will have to pay for whatever wrongs they have committed and the law catches up with you and the law is catching up with people who have done irregularities," Goyal said, at the Times Now Summit 2024 here.

A delegation of leaders of the INDIA bloc parties has recently approached the Election Commission of India alleging unrelenting, blatant and illegal deployment of central agencies by the ruling BJP to stifle opposition parties.

The INDIA bloc leaders have submitted a list of recent instances of central agencies targeting opposition parties and alleged an absence of a level playing field for the opposition.

Further on the opposition party's allegation that the BJP is a washing machine, he said: "this charge is irresponsible and uncalled for".

All cases on anybody are going through their due course and there will nobody who will be spared from due process of law, Goyal added.

"The courts will decide, investigative agencies will do their work. There is no question of any pardon for anybody who has done wrong," he said.

On a question whether BJP would welcome Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the party, Goyal said, "we are looking for people of substance, who add value to the party".

Speaking on the BJP's target of 370 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, he said the target is achievable as "Modi has toh mumkin hai (Everything is possible as Modi is there)." Goyal, who is member of the Rajya Sabha, is contesting elections from Mumbai (North).

The seven-phase elections are beginning from April 19. PTI RR CS TRB