People's welfare should be central to UP's 2026-27 budgetary proposals: Adityanath

Lucknow, Jan 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday held a detailed discussion on the state's budgetary proposals for the 2026-27 fiscal and said people's welfare and meeting their expectations should be the moot point of the upcoming budget.

He directed officials to maintain a balance between public aspirations, regional requirements and long-term development in the budgetary proposals.

"Over the past nearly nine years, Uttar Pradesh has made concrete progress in the direction of development, security and prosperity. This has raised expectations among the people of the state, and meeting those expectations is the government's top priority," Adityanath said.

He said that bringing a positive change in the lives of the poor, farmers, workers, women, youth and deprived sections of society should be the soul of the budget.

The chief minister told the meeting that the new identity Uttar Pradesh has built for itself by moving forward with confidence over the past nine years should be further strengthened through the upcoming budget.

The budget for the upcoming financial year will prove to be a strong step towards fulfilling the dreams and expectations of the people of the state through public welfare, good governance and financial prosperity, he said.

In the meeting, detailed discussions were held on new demands, and the proposals placed by the state government in the context of the Union Budget 2026-27, related to departments under the chief minister and the departments of ministers of state (independent charge), the state government said in a statement.

Adityanath said that provisions related to Uttar Pradesh should be reviewed, and necessary changes should be made in the departmental budget proposals.

The meeting was informed that special emphasis was being laid on the continuity of public welfare schemes, the expansion of social security, and further strengthening of basic facilities.

Asserting that strong law and order is the foundation of development and investment, the chief minister directed that proposals of departments related to police, justice and administration should further strengthen public safety, ensure speedy justice, and build greater trust among citizens. PTI NAV NSD NSD