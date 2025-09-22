PepisCo enters millet-based snacking category

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) Food & beverage major PepsiCo has entered the millet-based snacking category, as it has extended its popular snack brand Kurkure in this segment.

With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, PepsiCo joins the other FMCG companies, which have entered India's millet-based snacking category.

India's food culture is evolving, with consumers rediscovering traditional ingredients, seeking mindful snacking options, and embracing homegrown brands that strengthen local communities and the economy, PepsiCo said, adding that Jowar is a time-honoured grain, which is deeply rooted in India's agricultural heritage.

"These shifts, combined with the growing spotlight on millets, present a unique opportunity for PepsiCo India to reimagine heritage grains for today's generation," said PepsiCo.

Kurkure, a brand which was born in India in 1999 and later extended to other countries by PepsiCo, has used deep consumer understanding in the development of Jowar Puffs.

With this, several FMCG companies, including ITC, Britannia, Tata Soulfull, Marico, and Nestle, are incorporating millets into their product lines.

"With Kurkure Jowar Puffs, we are reimagining a time-honoured grain in a format that is both accessible and irresistibly fun," said Director Marketing – Kurkure and Doritos, Aastha Bhasin.

Millets, combined with nutritional values and a push from the government, have emerged as the superfood of the future.

Moreover, consumers are increasingly seeking nutritious, sustainable, and whole-grain food options, making millets a popular choice. PTI KRH DRR