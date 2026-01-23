PepsiCo India appoints Savitha Balachandran as CFO

New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Food and beverages major PepsiCo on Friday announced the appointment of Savitha Balachandran as Chief Financial Officer – India and South Asia.

Balachandran succeeds Kaushik Mitra, who has decided to retire from PepsiCo, effective April 15, 2026, the company said in a statement.

She will assume the role following a structured transition period, it said.

In her new role, Balachandran will lead PepsiCo's finance function across India and South Asia.

She joins PepsiCo India from Tata Technologies, where she served as Chief Financial Officer. PTI KRH HVA