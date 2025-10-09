PepsiCo reports growth in snacks business in India in Q3

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Food and beverages major PepsiCo on Thursday said international sales of its convenient foods business (snacks) has delivered a 2.5 per cent organic revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, helped by markets including India.

However, its International Beverages Franchise (IBF) segment, which focuses on bottling and distribution of PepsiCo's beverage brands outside of North America, had a decline of one per cent in the September quarter.

IBF includes PepsiCo's international franchise beverage businesses as well as its SodaStream business.

About its snack business, PepsiCo said: "Our international convenient foods business delivered organic revenue growth of 2.5 per cent in the third quarter and 3 per cent year to date." In the third quarter, organic revenue growth was driven by markets including Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, India, Egypt, Germany, Türkiye, Australia, Pakistan and Vietnam.

"Year-to-date (nine months), we held or gained savory snack share in Brazil, Colombia, Guatemala, Puerto Rico, Poland, France, India, Australia and Thailand," said Pepsico in its earnings statement.

PepsiCo's net revenue in the third quarter was up 2.65 per cent to USD 23.93 billion. Its operating profit was down 7.8 per cent to USD 3.57 billion for the quarter which ended on September 6, 2025.

About the 2025 outlook, PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Ramon Laguarta said: "We continue to expect to deliver low-single-digit organic revenue growth with core constant currency EPS to be approximately even with the prior year. Our full year core USD EPS outlook has improved due to a more favourable outlook on foreign exchange translation rates for the balance of this year." PTI KRH HVA