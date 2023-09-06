PepsiCo's food manufacturing plant to come up in Assam's Nalbari

Guwahati, Sep 6 (PTI) The 'bhumi pujan' (groundbreaking ceremony) for a food manufacturing plant of PepsiCo was performed in Assam's Nalbari district on Wednesday.

Advertisment

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma participated in the programme and said that the state is looking at a bright future in terms of private investment.

"Today we marked the beginning of a Rs 770 cr PepsiCo plant in Nalbari. This will generate 450+ jobs & improve lives of 5000+ farmers," he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Stating that Assam extends a warm welcome to business opportunities, Sarma added, "With Rs 12,000 cr private investments on the horizon, we are poised for a bright future!" The plant of the global food and beverages major will be spread over an area of 44.20 acres of land and is expected to give a boost to local farmers through improved technology, high-quality seeds, disease control measures, etc.

PepsiCo will also take women empowerment measures to improve their employability, official sources said. PTI SSG NN