Per capita steel consumption in India at 100 kg, says steel secretary

New Delhi, Aug 13 (PTI) Domestic per capita steel consumption has hit the 100-kg mark, Steel Secretary Sandeep Poundrik said on Wednesday.

India's steel industry has registered growth in terms of production against the global decline, the top ministry official said, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Steel.

Speaking at a workshop organised by Ministry of Steel in the national capital, the secretary "highlighted India's robust 12 per cent plus growth in steel production compared to global declines, with per capita consumption surpassing 100 kg".

Per capita steel consumption reaching 100-kg level is an important milestone for the country as the government's National Steel Policy 2017 aims to scale up finished steel per capita consumption to around 160 kg by 2030-31.

The per capita steel consumption was around 60 kg at the time of the launch of the policy in 2017, which also aims crude steel capacity of 300 million tonnes (MT), and production of 255 MT by 2030-31. PTI ABI TRB TRB