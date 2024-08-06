Per hectare consumption of fertilisers in Punjab at 247.61kg last yr, all-India avg 140kg: Govt

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) Average consumption of fertilisers at the all-India level stood at nearly 140 kg per hectare during 2023-24, while the consumption in Punjab was 247.61 kg per hectare, the government said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anupriya Patel said, "The all-India per hectare consumption of nutrients for the year 2023-24 is around 139.81 Kg whereas the per hectare consumption of nutrients for Punjab for the year 2023-24 is around 247.61 Kg." She was answering a question, whether Punjab is the leading consumer of fertilisers in terms of per kilo gram per hectare which is 9 per cent of the whole fertilisers used in the country.

The Punjab government has "informed that no report/research of cancer cases have been reported from the parts of Punjab where excessive phosphate fertiliser is in use", Patel added. PTI MJH DR